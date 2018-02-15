South Dakota lawmaker shelves ban on teaching about gender ident - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

South Dakota lawmaker shelves ban on teaching about gender identity

Posted:
A South Dakota lawmaker has shelved his plan to ban public school teaching on gender identity in elementary and middle schools A South Dakota lawmaker has shelved his plan to ban public school teaching on gender identity in elementary and middle schools
PIERRE, S.D. (AP) -

A South Dakota lawmaker has shelved his plan to ban public school teaching on gender identity in elementary and middle schools.

Republican Sen. Phil Jensen completely rewrote the bill Thursday to in part allow state standardized tests to be administered in paper or computerized form. A Senate panel killed the legislation. Jensen says he pushed for the change after reading a blog and realizing there were issues he hadn't thought of related to it. He declined to offer more detail.

Nathan Smith, public policy director at GLSEN, a national group, has said the state would have been the first to block instruction on gender identity or gender expression.

Critics say the original push targeted transgender students in the same way some states limit positively portraying homosexuality in the classroom.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTIV Television
2929 Signal Hill Drive Sioux City, IA 51108
Switchboard: 712-239-4100 or 800-234-KTIV(5848)

News: (712) 226-5480
Fax: (712) 239-3025
News Tips: ktivnews@ktiv.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KTIV Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.