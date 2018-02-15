Suspect in Bancroft murder case changes plea to accessory charge - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Suspect in Bancroft murder case changes plea to accessory charge

WEST POINT, NE (NCN) -

A Pender woman will be sentenced this spring after pleading guilty to a charge related to the murder of a Bancroft man.

Fourty-two-year-old Becky Weitzenkamp pleaded guilty to a felony accessory charge in Cuming County District Court earlier this month. In return, prosecutors dropped an arson charge.

Weitzenkamp is alleged by authorities to have purchased lighter fluid that was later used to set the home of 64-year-old Ernest Warnock on fire last March. She faces up to 20 years in prison when she’s sentenced on June 5.

Weitzenkamp’s husband, Derek Olson, and Derek’s son Jody are both facing murder charges related to Warnock’s stabbing death. They are each slated to go on trial later this year. A fourth suspect, 31-year-old Jenna Merrill of Oakland, has pleaded not guilty to a separate accessory charge. Her trial is scheduled to begin this May.

