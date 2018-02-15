Nebraska man plans insanity defense in slaying of wife - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Nebraska man plans insanity defense in slaying of wife

Posted:
DAKOTA CITY, NE (KTIV) -

A man accused of fatally shooting his wife outside a northeast Nebraska police station intends to use an insanity defense.

Dakota County District Court records say the attorney for 41-year-old Bei Sheng Chen filed notice Wednesday of his intention.

A pretrial conference is scheduled Friday.

In December a judge approved Chen's request to undergo psychiatric evaluation.

Authorities say Chen shot 33-year-old Mei Huang on Sept. 6 in the parking lot of the South Sioux City police station.

She died hours later at a Sioux City, Iowa, hospital.

He's pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder and other charges.
 

