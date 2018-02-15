Colder with scattered flurries and snow showers

I hope you enjoyed the warmth on our Valentine's Day because there are some big changes about to take shape for our Thursday. The first is a cold front is on the move and this is going to bring in some much colder air throughout the next 24 hours. Highs will be seasonable though rounding out in the 30s. The second is that it could also bring some wintry precip. Scattered flurries are possible today across Siouxland with a few heavier snow showers strung in as well. A dusting of snow is possible where some heavier snow falls. Tonight into tomorrow will feature below average temps yet again with lows in the single digits and highs in the 20s and 30s.

On the plus side, Canadian high pressure will be building in and this will at least give us an abundance of sunshine for our Friday and Saturday. This will begin to move east and as it does will bring in more southerly flow. Temperatures will be back on the upswing through the weekend with highs back in the 40s by Sunday. A more potent cold front then looks to move in by late Sunday bringing us better shot at some snow overnight into Monday and potentially into our Tuesday if the boundary slows down. It's still too early to talk about accumulations but we could see some here in Siouxland so stay tuned! Again, much cooler air will work in behind this front with afternoon temps in the teens and 20s through the latter half of next week.

Meteorologist T.J. Springer