Kinnick crew creates Wave in the snow

IOWA CITY (KTIV) -

The facilities crew at Kinnick Stadium re-created the famous Hawkeye Wave in the snow on the field.

The #SnowWave was created by them for the patients across the street to see from the University of Iowa Stead Family Children's Hospital.

All in all, it took the crew about two hours of shoveling and snow-blowing to make the image. 

