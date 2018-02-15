MMCRU student cited following suspected school shooting threat

Police have cited a student with terrorism for allegedly threatening a shooting at a northwest Iowa school, last week.

An investigation by police in Remsen and Marcus, Iowa, say the threat was made by the student, who hasn't been identified, at Marcus- Meriden- Cleghorn- Remsen- Union school in Marcus on February 8th. School administrators were notified about the threat the following day, February 9th. But, students, parents and community members weren't told until February 15th in a letter sent by administrators.

That letter, which was obtained by KTIV News, says the suspect did not come to school the day after the threat was made.

Police interviewed students on campus, and then cited the suspect with threats of terrorism.

A public meeting is underway, at this hour, at the high school gym, in Marcus, to answer community questions.

Here is a copy of the letter sent to parents:

"On Friday, Feb. 9 at approximately 1:30 p.m., district administration was notified that a student had made a shooting threat at school on Thursday. Administration immediately investigated the information and found the information credible. During the investigation, it was found that the student in question was not on campus and was at home due to road weather conditions. The student in question was never or campus nor in town on Friday. District administration and law enforcement both decided at that time to treat this situation as we would other similar disciplinary issues.

"The police interviewed students on campus, then left to continue the investigation. Police have issued a referral to juvenile courts with the citation of threats of terrorism. At no time were student's lives in danger nor was there any question of student safety. Disciplinary actions were taken by the school and the police took action as well. Marcus and Remsen Police will continue to be available to the schools and the schools will continue to take regular safety measures to ensure student safety. The school district will continue to function as normal."