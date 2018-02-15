Evening light snow followed by colder temperatures

While we weren't quite as warm as yesterday, we were still able to keep our temperatures a couple degrees above average with most of us in the 30s despite a cloudy sky.

From those clouds, we could see some evening flurries come down with northern Siouxland the mostly likely location to see just a dusting of snow as they'll likely stay under half an inch.

As we clear out our skies tonight, it will become cold with lows going down into the single digits and wind chills surpassing -10 degrees.

Friday will be a day of a lot of sun but temperatures won't reflect it with a lot of us only getting into the 20s for highs.

Northern Siouxland could see a few snow showers Friday night but that's just a quick-moving little system that will exit and leave us with partly cloudy skies by Saturday with highs warming into the upper 30s.

Sunday is looking even warmer with highs in the mid 40s before more changes come our way.

Those changes will include a chance of snow developing Sunday night and lasting into Monday and Monday night. It's still too early to talk about accumulations but we could see some here in Siouxland so stay tuned.

That system should be pushing to the east by Tuesday morning but leaving us with chilly conditions.

Highs on Monday will be in the 20s with teens likely by Tuesday. We should get a little warmer by later next week.