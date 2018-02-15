Tongo clean-up continues after cyclone hits - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Tongo clean-up continues after cyclone hits

Posted:
Tonga Damage Tonga Damage
Clean-up efforts continued in Tonga today (Wednesday) after Cyclone Gita struck throughout the Pacific island the beginning of the week (Monday).

The tropical storm caused widespread damage and flooding, and demolished the country's parliament house.

The roofs of some homes were blown off the inside of other houses around the island were completely damaged.

Authorities worked to establish contact with some remote islands today (Wednesday) after the cyclone interrupted communications.

Forecasters say the storm will move westwards, then head south, but it will miss Caledonia.

