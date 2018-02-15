Siouxland parents on their daughters double transplant

"This has been a 13-year journey for us," says Mike Wilmes, Maria's Father.

Mike and Gina Wilmes have always known their daughter Maria was a little bit different than other kids.

Seeing their daughter unable to keep up with the same pace as other kids were incredibly difficult.

"I remember one time we were at the mall and there was a little play place there and, the kids were playing tag and she was always it because she couldn't run away from anybody and she just didn't have the stamina. That was hard as a parent, you know, to watch that and, see that she couldn't do what the other kids did," says Wilmes.

The Wilmes family has known from the time Maria was two-years-old, she would eventually need to have a heart and lung transplant.

It became clear it wouldn't be easy for Maria.

"At the time she was two we thought we'd have her maybe five to ten years and that would be it. There was an option of transplants but that would have had to happen in Houston or Stanford, both probably great places, great programs but, I didn't know if we were going to be able to pull that off or not," says Wilmes.

Maria's health started to decline in September of 20-17.

At the age of 15, Maria needed a heart and lung transplant.

The decision to get the organ transplant was made last November.

The call the family had been waiting for came after just two weeks of being on the transplant list.

"When we got that call in December we look back and it was like wow, it's been two months and here we are getting this miracle that we were wanting and yet we were nervous for it but, when it came we just, you just do it," says Gina Wilmes.

The strength and determination of Gina and her husband Mike helped Maria get through the process of getting two major organs replaced.

Now, 15-year-old Maria has an open door into a new world and her parents are excited to see what's next for her.

"We're really looking forward to her having, it's going to be different for her. We're looking forward to seeing her live life that's a little bit more close to normal than what she's experienced up until now," says Wilmes.

Maria is overcoming the fight of a lifetime through love and support.