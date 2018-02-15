Okoboji residents to vote on $25 million middle school bond

Iowa Great lakes residents will soon head to the polls to determine an important step in their student's education.

Steve Schwaller of KUOO reports that the Okoboji school board adopted a resolution setting April 3rd as the date for an election on a $25 million bond issue for a new middle school.

The bond would include improvements to existing facilities and renovations to the high school football field and track.

Superintendent Todd Abrahamson says the board feels confident the proper diligence has been done, and that its time for the voters to decide.

"They know anytime you do a bond and to get 60 percent will always be a challenge." says Abrahamson, "But I think as we discussed last night, what I think has made a bigger difference is all the information that we have put together through all our assessments and our master plan. They feel really good about that and that we are actually going to community members, community groups, and individuals. I think that's what they feel the best about that we are taking the right approach."

Abrahamson encourages anyone with questions or groups who would like a presentation to contact him at the district office in Milford.

This attempt to acquire funds for a new middle school does differ from previous pushes. Two previous attempts involved proposed increases in the district's Physical Plant and Equipment Levy. Both were voted down.