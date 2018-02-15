Fraternity holds cycling event to raise money for blood-borne illness research

People on the University of South Dakota campus were cycling for a cause Thursday.



The 8th annual Cycle for Life event was held by the Phi Kappa Alpha Fraternity from 5 to 9 PM.



Anyone could pay 10 dollars per half hour of cycling.



That money will be donated to the M.D. Anderson Foundation who research blood-borne illnesses.



One fraternity member had his own experience that made him want to get involved in events like this one.



"I was diagnosed with leukemia at the age of three. When I came to events like this when I was that age with my family, it gave a little sense of support and hope that it wasn't just me and my family doing this. It was also other people caring about it." said Logan Peterson, Phi Kappa Alpha.



If you were unable to attend today the fraternity will continue collecting donations through this weekend.