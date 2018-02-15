Officials accepting applications for South Dakota Century Farm Celebration

Agriculture officials in South Dakota will be recognizing farms and ranches in the same family for a century or longer at this year's state fair.
The South Dakota Farm Bureau and the South Dakota Department of Agriculture are once again teaming up for the Century Farm celebration.
The South Dakota State Fair will be held on August 30 in Huron.
The application deadline is August 10.
They can be found at the South Dakota Farm Bureau's website.
