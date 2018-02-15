Faith plays big role for Wilmes family during medical journey

It's been a 13 year journey for Maria Wilmes and her family.

In September of 2017, her health was declining fast.

Her family was facing the scary reality of what was next.

"In October when we found out she had a very short window left, there was a line in the scripture that kept coming to my mind and it was 'fear is useless, what is needed is trust,'" says Mike Wilmes

For Maria and her family, faith has been huge in bringing them through this incredible journey.

Maria was put on the organ transplant list in late November.

Less than two weeks later, the scripture Maria's father kept reciting played a major role in the chance of a lifetime for her.



"The morning of December 4th, I was at work and that was playing over and over in my mind and I decided to Google it up and, I googled it up and it's in the gospel of Mark," says Mike Wilmes.

After Mike found the scripture, what he found next was something that truly resonated with him.

The line came from a story of a man who was told his daughter had died.

Jesus told the man "Fear is useless, what is needed is trust"

The story was exactly what the Wilmes family needed the day of the transplant.

"I told her that story. I said this has been going through my mind for two months and it wasn't until this morning that I looked it up. And I said I know you're scared, I'm scared but, fear really is useless what is needed is trust," says Mike Wilmes.

It was that faith that helped Maria and her family overcome a life-changing heart-lung transplant.

"The transplant journey, it's just been, it's been, you know like, going through it is hard and we just went through it so well because I feel like God has just opened every door, every time we get there," says Maria Wilmes.

Maria says she always tries to make her faith bigger than her fear.

That saying helped her through the double transplant process.