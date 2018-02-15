Siouxland doctor has followed Wilmes medical journey since the beginning

It took an army of nearly 40 doctors to make Maria Wilmes' heart-lung transplant a reality.

Maria Wilmes was just two years old back in 2004, when she was diagnosed with a rare heart disease that caused her to have high blood pressure in her lungs.

Doctors worked tirelessly to find out what could be done to help Maria.

"Unfortunately we were not lucky to find any medical solution for her, neither medical nor surgical solution for her problem and we did not give up," says Dr. Eyad Najdawi, Maria's Pediatric Cardiologist.

Throughout her journey, she has had a team of doctors with her every step of the way.

"Her condition is so complex that it is not a one man show. As a team we continued to brainstorm and finally when we hit the lowest point, which I would say was in the last six months or so that we have to face that decision," said Dr. Najdawi.

For Maria and her doctors, the next step was a risky one: a double transplant.

"The heart-lung transplant is extremely, I would call it rare."

So rare, in fact, it was Nebraska's first ever heart-lung transplant performed on a child.

Dr. Najdawi has known Maria since she was first diagnosed back in 2004.

And seeing her thrive after the double transplant is something that means a lot to him.

"To talk about driving, to talk about, you know P.E. This is the Maria that was, you know, seven, eight years ago. So, to see her talking about it now is priceless," said Dr. Najdawi.

Maria and her doctors in March are planning for her to leave Omaha, where she receives therapy.

