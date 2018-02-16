Siouxland wrestlers look dominant in Class 1A

It was a good bet that Class 1A would be the source of most of Siouxland's success in the state wrestling tournament. Four area grapplers entered the weekend undefeated and all four are moving on.

We'll start with a milestone. Alta-Aurelia's Nick Gaes came in at 48-0 at 220 pounds. Gaes pins the 3rd-ranked wrestler in the Class for his 100th career fall.

"I'm just trying to break the school record now with records, and being the first state champion at our school," said Gaes.

Moving down, Sibley-Ocheyedan's 195 pounder, Hunter DeJong, pins his man in 53 seconds and he's now 45-and-0.

"I've just got to instill in those other kids that I'm not messing around, and that I'm going to do anything that I have to to win," said DeJong.

To 160 pounds, Akron-Westfield's John Henrich begins his state championship defense with a fall in just over a minute. Henrich, now 41-0.

"I didn't get what I wanted to get with the fall, but I got a chicken wing, so that was good," said Henrich. "Just getting ready for tomorrow now."

And at 113 pounds, last year's 106 pound champ, Adam Allard of West Sioux, makes quick work of his man, to go to 43-0.

"You just gotta wrestle the same very match," said Allard. "Can't get those nerves in. You've just got to be relaxed, and just wrestle."

West Sioux had a good day, advancing three to the quarters. Dillon Lynott majors Emmetsburg's Christian Nichols, 13-nothing. At 132, Okoboji's Blake Abrahamson advances with a second-period fall.

Woodbury Central brought 6 to state and they advance 5 to the quarterfinals. Beau Klingensmith with a 34 second fall at 106 pounds. Wade Mitchell pulls out an 8-5 decision at 145 pounds. And at 152 Garrett Arment grits out a 5-3 overtime win over the second-ranked wrestler in the field.

"It helps momentum, helps morale, and keeps pushing us, getting us ready to win that next match," said Arment. "Once we all win, we're going to move to the next round tomorrow, be ready with the same pace."

In total, Class 1A had 49 wrestlers from Northwest Iowa. 29 of them advanced in the winners bracket. The quarterfinals and semifinals are both on Friday.