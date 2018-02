One of the men charged in a January 31 drive-by shooting in Sioux city has pleaded not guilty to charges.

According to Iowa Court Records, 18-year old Caleb Harding filed his Written Arraignment of not guilty to several charges, including intimidation with a dangerous weapon.

He was scheduled to appear for his arraignment in Woodbury County Court Friday morning.

The second man arrested in the case, 19-year old Julian Lopez, of Sioux City, is charged with Intimidation with a Dangerous Weapon and Going Armed With Intent.

He is scheduled to be arraigned Friday morning.

On January 29, Sioux City Police were called to the 5100 block of Lorraine Avenue early in the morning for reports of 15 shots being fired at a home.

Court records indicate Harding and three others drove past the home before shooting at it.

Four people inside the home were not hurt.