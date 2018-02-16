City of Norfolk selects new councilman

The City Council Thursday approved Mayor Josh Moenning’s appointment of Jared Dahlkoetter to the Council.

A seat on the Norfolk City Council is vacant no more.

The City Council Thursday approved Mayor Josh Moenning’s appointment of Jared Dahlkoetter to the Council, replacing Shane Claussen, who had to step down after moving out of Ward 4.

Moenning said Dahlkoetter was picked from a talented field of four finalists.

“We had four very qualified candidates, each with their own strengths,” Moenning said. “They went through an interview process. Each brought strengths and interests in serving their ward and community.”

Dahlkoetter serves on a number of boards in the community, and as events director for the Norfolk Area Chamber of Commerce. He’s also the meeting coordinator for the Vehicle Parking District, a representative of the Downtown Norfolk Association, and a member of the steering committee for the downtown revitalization grant recently awarded to Norfolk.

He says making Norfolk a destination for young people will be a major goal.

“I’m really interested in making this a great community to attract and retain young professionals, and have them raise their families and grow their careers here,” Dahlkoetter said.

Dahlkoetter has already filed for re-election to the post in November, as have Eric DeVall and Fred Wiebelhaus – both of whom interviewed for the open seat last week.