President Trump responds to Florida shooting

President Donald Trump with words of encouragement after the Florida school shooting.



President Donald Trump said, "You are never alone, and you never will be."

After the Florida school shooting.

President Trump said, "No child, no teacher should ever be in danger in an American school."

Mentioning mental health but not guns.



Senator Richard Blumenthal, (D) Connecticut said, "Mental health solutions are not going to fully stop gun violence."

A tragedy was already turning political, with Democrats renewing the call to ban assault rifles like the one used here.

Senator Dianne Feinstein, (D) California said, "Members are for banning them, then time goes by, the NRA gets active and suddenly you can't do it."

Senator Lindsey Graham, (R) South Carolina said, "I'm not going to vote to ban the AR-15, but I will vote to ban bump stocks."

Republicans urge caution:



Sen. Marco Rubio says,"The challenge is not just to do something, but to do something that works."

Florida lawmakers want action, starting with the President's visit this weekend.



State Rep. Jared Moskowitz said, "Come here look them in the face and tell them that you are going to do something."

Despite wide public support for expanding background checks, lawmakers here haven't been able to agree on how to make that happen.

