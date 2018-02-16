Former Republican presidential candidate Mitt Romney announces he's running for the Senate in Utah

Mitt Romney is running for Senate in Utah.

The former Republican presidential candidate announced his campaign Friday in a video message via twitter.

I am running for United States Senate to serve the people of Utah and bring Utah's values to Washington. pic.twitter.com/TDkas6gD2p — Mitt Romney (@MittRomney) February 16, 2018

Romney, who is also served as Governor of Massachusetts from 2003-2007, hopes to replace the senate seat being vacated by Senator Orrin Hatch, who announced his retirement last month.

In his announcement, he criticized immigration hardliners in the White House and Congress saying, "Utah welcomes legal immigrants from around the world. Washington sends immigrants a message of exclusion."

Romney has been a critic of President Trump, calling him a phony and a fraud during the presidential campaign.

Though not a consistent Utah resident in years past, Romney has strong name recognition and is considered popular in the state.

The 70-year old helped reorganize the scandal plagued 2002 Olympic Games in Salt Lake City.