Yankton concerned federal prison could close

Employees of a federal prison camp and others in Yankton are concerned the facility could be one of the minimum-security prisons that U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions would like to close. Sessions has proposed closing two of the country's eight minimum-security prison camps, saving $122 million. It's part of the Department of Justice's $28 billion budget proposal.

The Argus Leader reports Yankton's city manager, Amy Nelson, has asked the city commission to reach out to the state's congressional delegation for support.

Sen. Mike Rounds says it's not clear which facilities would be targeted for closure if the DOJ budget advances. Rounds says he'll make a case for maintaining it.

The prison houses nearly 600 inmates on the former Yankton College campus.