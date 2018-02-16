No injuries reported after ratchet smashes into windshield - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

No injuries reported after ratchet smashes into windshield

ROCK RAPIDS, IA (KUOO) -

There were no injuries but a citation was issued in an incident Wednesday in Lyon County in which a ratchet strap on a semi, broke and went into the windshield of another vehicle. The driver of that vehicle, 33-year-old Sharai Garcia of Rock Rapids, wasn't hurt.

The driver of the semi, 57-year-old Wayne Den Hartog of Sheldon, was cited for spilling loads on a highway.

The Lyon County Sheriff's Office says the semi was loaded with round bales. Authorities say two of the bales rolled off the trailer, ending up on the road.

