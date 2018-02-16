Tanning beds face renewed scrutiny from Nebraska lawmakers

Nebraska lawmakers have kicked off debate on a bill that would ban anyone under 18 from using tanning beds

Sen. Anna Wishart of Lincoln said Thursday that the measure would improve an existing law that requires parental approval for minors under 16 to use tanning beds. She says the bill would protect minors who often face peer pressure to tan without fully understanding the risks. Ultraviolet rays are a proven cause of malignant skin cancer.

Opponents say the bill would hurt business for tanning facilities. They argue the bill would restrict parental rights and may not deter minors, but instead prompt them to find alternative ways to access beds.

Fourteen other states prohibit minors from tanning.