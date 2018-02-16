TransCanada's Keystone Pipeline spill cleanup on schedule - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

TransCanada's Keystone Pipeline spill cleanup on schedule

Posted:
AMHERST, S.D. (AP) -

TransCanada Corp. says cleanup of a massive on-shore oil spill from Keystone Pipeline in South Dakota is halfway done.
   
Last November, the pipeline leaked 210,000 gallons of crude oil onto agricultural land in Marshall County, one of the largest on-shore oil spills in the U.S. since 2010.
   
TransCanada spokeswoman Robynn Tysver tells Aberdeen American News that the work at the Amherst site has transitioned from excavation to remediation. She says all of the excavation work has been completed and most of the impacted soil has been removed.
   
Tysver says the company is now working to replace the top soil and plans to seed in the spring.
   
The pipeline moves oil from eastern Alberta, Canada to Oklahoma and Illinois. An investigation into the cause of the leak is ongoing.

