Annual Health Skills Day hosted at Western Iowa Tech Community College

The Annual Health Skills Day Competition was hosted at Western Iowa Tech Community College Friday morning.

10th - 12th graders from the local high schools competed in 10 different health-related competition for scholarships.

The Health Skills Day gives the students an opportunity to get outside of the classroom and get hands-on experience in the healthcare field.

"Well anytime you can connect it to the real world education comes alive for the students. It's more relevant, they're more engaged and they want to continue learning," said Mary Dermit, Health Science Teacher

The students learned about nurse assisting, medical terminology, medical math, and were part of a biomedical debate.

Western Iowa Tech Career and Industry Specialist Karrie King says they hope students get a hint of what they may want to do after high school.

"This gives them an opportunity to explore what they would like to do beyond high school, "said Karrie King, Career and Industry Specialist Western Iowa Tech

A $500 Western Iowa Tech Community College scholarship was awarded to each of the first place finishers.