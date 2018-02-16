13 Russian nationals charged in Mueller investigation

The office of special counsel Robert Mueller says a grand jury has charged 13 Russian nationals and three Russian entities.



The defendants are accused of violating U.S. criminal laws to interfere with American elections and the political process.



Charges include conspiracy, wire fraud, bank fraud and aggravated identity theft.

Mueller indictment:



Russian Internet Research Agency employed hundreds of individuals for its online operations, and its annual budget totaled millions of dollars with strategy that included "spreading distrust towards the candidates and the political system in general." pic.twitter.com/P39dHBNwYT — NBC News (@NBCNews) February 16, 2018