Temperatures rebound into the weekend, wintry weather possible next week

Conditions are continuing to cool across the region as Canadian high pressure is building in from the NW. Temperatures will fall back below average with many of us rounding out in the 20s today. Some neighborhoods across the south will be getting into the lower 30s but we will have lots of sunshine today so we have the glass half full for our Friday! A warm front will move in tonight and this could spark up a few flurries as well as cloud cover overnight but no accumulation is expected. Highs begin their upswing tomorrow with temps climbing back into the 30s and 40s with the 40s and even 50s expected by Sunday. A few more clouds will be seen Saturday and Sunday as well due to our next system approaching. This one arrives Sunday night with a wintry mix as the lower levels of the atmosphere will be a bit warmer.

We could even see a bit of freezing rain at times. Ground surfaces will be warm so it will help keep icing at a minimum. The wintry mix of snow, sleet, and freezing rain changes over to snow late Monday and potentially lingers into our Tuesday. There it's still a bit early to talk exact numbers but there could be some minor accumulations of snow so continue to monitor us for the latest forecast. Behind this boundary, temps fall back into the teens and 20s but quickly surge back toward average and above for the latter half of next week. High pressure builds back in and this will give us mostly sunny skies Wednesday into next Thursday. Have a great weekend!

Meteorologist T.J. Springer