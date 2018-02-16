2nd mental health evaluation ordered for South Sioux City man charged in wife's death

A second mental health evaluation has been ordered for a South Sioux City, Nebraska, man charged in the shooting death of his wife.

41-year old Bei Sheng Chen has plead not guilty to first-degree murder in the death of his wife 33-year old Mei Huang.

His trial in Dakota County District Court is set for May 7.

Earlier this week, Chen's defense filed notice in they would be using an insanity defense in the case.

Authorities say Chen shot his wife outside of the Law Enforcement Center in South Sioux City on September 6.

She died hours later at a Sioux City hospital.