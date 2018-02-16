Flurries tonight followed by weekend warming

Cold air moved into the region and left our morning lows just a little above zero in most locations.

We did see a south wind combine with lots of sunshine to get our highs back into the 30s in western Siouxland and into the 20s for the rest of us.

As warmer air continues to move in overnight, we'll see an increase in our clouds with a chance of a little light snow with northern Siouxland possibly seeing a quick dusting of accumulation but nothing heavy.

Flurries could linger into Saturday morning but then we'll be clearing out our skies some with temperatures getting a bit warmer into the 30s for most and even the low 40s for some.

Warmer air will continue to move in for Sunday with most of us hitting the 40s before bigger changes start to arrive.

Those changes could start Sunday night when some freezing drizzle will become a possibility.

Some freezing drizzle or light freezing rain could continue into Monday and some light snow will start to mix in as temperatures will take a big dip downward with highs only getting into the 20s.

As colder air continues to move in, the precipitation will continue to transition over to snow.

It's still hard to say exactly how much may fall, but it is looking like the heavier snow is going to be staying to the north of Interstate 90 which would leave us with the lighter accumulations in the KTIV viewing area.

Most of the snow should move out of the area by Tuesday with highs only in the teens and 20s.

We'll return to drier conditions by Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday with a little warming trend heading our way.