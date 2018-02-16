Ice jams form in Montana

Officials in Montana have issued a flood warning and are urging residents to prepare to evacuate....over potential flooding from ice jams.

The National Weather Service says an ice jam has developed on the Missouri river near the mouth of Canyon Ferry Reservoir.

The impacted area includes Centerville Road and the fish, wildlife and parks building.

Ice anglers are advised to stay away from the area.

Drivers should not attempt to cross any water covered roadways.

Ice jams occur on rivers and creeks where a buildup of ice combined with fluctuating temperatures can push up a wall of ice and fan out in banks and creeks causing a rush of water to flood surrounding areas.

The department of natural resources and conservation says February and march are the peak times for ice jams in Montana.

Montana experiences the highest number of reported ice jams in the continental us.

The DNRC says residents living near streams and rivers should have an evacuation plan in place.