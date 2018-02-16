Okoboji High School revisits lockdown procedures in wake of shooting disasters

"It was a little scary especially hearing about Florida and Le Mars recently and just how real this actually could be." said Sydney Jensen, Okoboji High School Senior.



Recent tragedies such as the one in Florida were fresh on the minds of students during a practice lockdown Friday morning at Okoboji High School.



Principal Brian Downing says that played into the decision to move the drill.



"There are moments that come along when world events make you more open. So I think this was an appropriate time to be reminded of what our procedures are." said Brian Downing, Okoboji High School Principal.



The "lockdown" was put in place shortly after 10.



At the beginning of a lockdown a text message is sent to parents who sign up for emergency alerts.



Structural precautions will kick in as well.



"We have a system in our school that lets us instantly lock down most of our connecting doors. That puts an extra set of doors between students that are in classrooms and anyone who might intend them harm." said Downing.



Students and staff also discuss the ALICE civilian training for active shooter situations to prepare ahead of time.



"Every scenario that could happen would be different and we want to empower students and staff to think dynamically in any situation to increase their odds of survival." said Downing.



In addition to practicing the procedures, the drills are designed to test for any problems with the alert systems or security measures.



That way the school can be ready if a situation like this does happen.