New Thurston County Law Enforcement Center has new technology for safety

"My staff is constantly face to face with the inmates," says Thurston County Sheriff Shelly Perez.

That face to face contact can raise questions of safety for law enforcement officers.

Thurston County Sheriff's deputies have been using a converted school that's over 100 years old.

In March that's all about to change.

The new five point nine million dollar law enforcement center features all new equipment.

That equipment will make it safer for those who work in the jail.

"In our old jail, we have a glass door that locks them out from the outside. Here, there are steel doors. There's no escaping from this place," says Sgt. Rhett Sandvis.

There's a new classification system for inmates in place at the new jail.

"The offense, the behavior, the past criminal record and everything to where we will be able to classify them into the category they fit into," says Sheriff Perez,

That new system is key to keeping inmates safe.

"So we don't have first-time offenders for a child support order in with someone that has multiple assault behaviors," says Sheriff Perez.

Using technology to keep the public safe,