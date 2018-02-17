2018 World Archery Indoor Championships in Yankton, SD - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

2018 World Archery Indoor Championships in Yankton, SD

Posted:
By Jennifer Lenzini, Weekend Anchor/Multimedia Journalist
YANKTON, SD (KTIV) -

The 2018 World Archery Indoor Championships are in Yankton, South Dakota this year.

The President of the National Field Archery Association Foundation said that Yankton checked all the boxes, for the perfect area to host.

"The community, the area, flights, hotel accommodations- all of that kind of thing," said Bruce Cull, President of the National Field Archery Association Foundation. "Yankton just kind of fit all of that. The venue of course is our shining star so to speak."

And, the competitors agree. 

"My impression of Yankton has been that its been really nice, for the amount of space that it has, and the amount of nature," said Sjef VanDenberg, Senior Competitor. 

Just over 300 archers participate, and 32 countries are represented.

Bringing a large economic impact to the South Dakota town.    

"The direct spending for the community is between 500 and 550 [thousand]," said Kasi Haberman, Director of  Convention and Visitors Bureau. "Then the economic impact for the community is between 850 and 900 thousand dollars."

The finals start on Sunday, at 9:30.

The tournament runs through Feb. 19.

