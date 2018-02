South Sioux girls advance to state; LeMars thumps SBL

Mikal Bridges led an early 3-point shooting spurt that put Villanova in control, and the third-ranked Wildcats showed they're not ready to relinquish their reign in the Big East, beating No. 4 Xavier 95-79 in a...

