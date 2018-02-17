Warm and windy Sunday before wintry mix takes hold

Saturday started with a quick burst of snow that left around an inch for much of the area.



Luckily as we into the afternoon hours we had clearing skies and temperatures jumped above freezing which melted that snow away.



The increased moisture will give us a chance for some patchy fog especially this evening.



Clouds and winds will be increasing through the night which should help keep the fog from growing in coverage too much.



Sunday will be spring-like as temperatures jump into the upper 40s to near 50 degrees.



This will be helped by southerly winds which will be gusting up to 45 mph at times.



The spring preview won't last long though.



An arctic air mass will start to push into the area overnight Sunday night and will slowly take push east through Tuesday.



As it interacts with our warm air mass we will see a light wintry mix of precipitation through Tuesday morning.



The better chances for sleet and freezing drizzle will be east of Sioux City with more snow to the west with a tenth of an inch or more of ice to the south and east of Storm Lake and Denison.



Snow accumulations at this point look to be around 1 to 2 inches through the middle of Siouxland with higher amounts possible near O'Neill and Yankton.



We will likely see at least some travel issues during this time period; continue to check back for the latest as the changeover line could shift.



We will be much colder by Tuesday with highs in the teens and wind chills Wednesday morning possibly in the teens below zero.



We do start to warm back up for the back half of the work week though as we get close to average for this time of year.