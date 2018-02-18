Update: ‘It happened again:’ Police say around 70 vehicles involved in I-35 pileup

Police have reopened a stretch of Interstate 35 in central Iowa following a massive pileup involving more than 50 vehicles and injured several people.

Police believe the Saturday pileup near Huxley was caused by a quick-moving winter storm that swept the area, causing slick roads and low visibility.

Cars, trucks and semitrailers were caught up in the chain-reaction pileup.

That stretch of road was shut down for nearly two hours Saturday.

Iowa State Patrol Sgt. Nathan Ludwig says multiple people were injured and taken to hospitals, including one who had to be flown from the scene in a medical helicopter.

Just 12 miles and 12 days separate Saturday morning's pileup from the deadly one that happened just south of Ames on Monday the 5th.

“It boggles your mind, it happened again, and you just think, you know, how many people are hurt this time?'” said State Patrol Spokesman Nathan Ludwig.

One woman involved in the crash described what happened to our coverage partners at WHO-TV.

“I was just coming down and I had, like, three car lengths of space in front of me and this other guy because it wasn't slick, but it could have been. I saw a white SUV do a 'U' right in front of him, and I was like, 'oh crap, I better slow down,’ but it was already too late because there were already three cars that had gone off the road. So I tried to curve my car to the other side of the road and I scrapped half the car and then spun back into everybody else,” said Erika DeSmidt.