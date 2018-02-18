National Weather Service reminds residents of impacts of freezing rain
Tips from the National Weather Service
It's been a while since we've had an icing event in the area.
Here's a reminder from the National Weather Service of the impacts of freezing rain/drizzle.
Remember, even light amounts of ice can have significant impacts on travel, so be sure to allow extra time for your commute on Monday!
