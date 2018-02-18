Sioux City Art Center displays 29th annual Youth Art Exhibit

Young students in the Siouxland area got the chance to display their creative sides at the Sioux City Art Center, Sunday.

The art center is hosting its 29th annual Youth Art Month to celebrate the artistic talents of elementary students across Siouxland.

A number of students that submit their works enter the chance to have their personal art put on display at the center for two months.

The Sioux City Art Center received 440 entries this year and selected 81 pieces to remain in the Youth Art Exhibit.

"The teachers believe in these students and they go out of their way and they bring in this artwork just to show how enthusiastic these children are to have this artwork and it's just a lovely thing," said Debra Marqusee, education coordinator of the Sioux City Art Center.

First through third place awards were given to students at the kindergarten through fifth grade levels.

Two students from each grade also received honorable mention certificates, as well as a director's choice award-winner for each age.

"It's a great celebration for these young artists to show their work," said Sioux City Mayor Pro Tem Dan Moore. "A lot of their paintings, if you look at them, they're from the heart and these kids just do a fabulous job."

Teachers from across Siouxland are asked to choose up to twenty of their students' art pieces to enter for the competition.