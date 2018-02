Sioux City Police responded to a vehicle fire at 1115 Logan St. around 5:44 p.m. Sunday evening.

The Sioux City Fire Department put out the fire.

Sioux City police say a body was recovered from inside the vehicle.

Investigators from the fire and police department are examining the scene.

The cause is still under investigation.

KTIV has a crew on scene, and will bring the latest details tonight on News 4.

On-scene of vehicle fire at 11th and Logan St. pic.twitter.com/9zCyaQ3nhM — Mason Mauro (@MasonMauroKTIV4) February 19, 2018