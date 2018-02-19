What to do when shooting erupts? Patrol offers training - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

What to do when shooting erupts? Patrol offers training

LINCOLN, NE (AP) -

The Nebraska State Patrol is reminding Nebraska schools, businesses, and other groups that it offers civilian training on what to do when a shooter attacks.
   
The Civilian Response to Active Killer Events program provides information on awareness and steps people can take to increase their safety. The program focuses on three steps: avoid, deny and defend.
   
Patrol Sgt. Paul Hagen says the patrol wants to "equip people with the mindset and thought process to help them realize what's happening, be decisive and act."
   
The patrol instructors are available across the state for the free program. 

If your school, business or other group is interested in requesting a CRAKE presentation from the Nebraska State Patrol, reach out to your local troop area office: Contact Troop B in Norfolk at 402-370-3456.

