Massachusetts students get a call from space

Today's lesson, if you reach for the stars, you may actually get there. Today's teacher is out of this world.



Scott Tingle, astronaut said, "It does take a couple of seconds for your brain to figure it out...but it's pretty cool to watch it happen."

NASA astronaut and Randolph, Massachusetts native Scott Tingle aboard the International Space Station was speaking via satellite to students at Blue Hills Regional Technical School.

His own mother in the audience too.



Tingle said, "Good morning to the Warriors... what a wonderful opportunity to talk to everybody."

Katie Thompson said, "Scott Tingle knows these halls well. He graduated from Blue Hills in 1983. His decision to become an astronaut was decided much earlier."

His mother, Sheila Tingle said,"He was four years old, and he saw Neil Armstrong walk on the moon, and he's never changed his path."

Scott Tingle said, "What I got from Blue Hills is that they have a wonderful equation on how we prepare people for the outside world."

Whether that means on earth or on Mars, Tingle's message to students, it's possible.

And if they need a reminder? Just look up.

Tingle said, "When you look up at the Space Station when you see it going by, there are 6 people up there doing work for ya."

A student said, "It's really inspiring for me to achieve my goals, always dream big."

A student said, "Just like Scott Tingle, anyone who has that spirit and drive they can do anything they want."

To infinity and beyond.