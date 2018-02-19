Icy road conditions across Siouxland

Road conditions across Siouxland continue to deteriorate.

Sioux City Police say so far today, there have been no reports of accidents in town.

They do, however, say to take caution when driving on the slick roads.

Woodbury County Sheriff's Office says roadways are 100 percent ice covered, they remind folks to reduce speed while driving.

In Sioux County, IA the sheriff's office says roads are slick.

The Iowa Department of Transportation is reporting most roads in Northwest Iowa are ice covered.

1- 29 from Beresford, SD to Council Bluffs, IA is ice covered.

Portions of Highway 20 are 100 percent ice covered.

Nebraska is seeing the same icy road conditions.

Wayne and Norfolk are seeing icy roadways.

NE12 near Wynot is experiencing poor road conditions according to the Nebraska Department of Roads.

The Southeastern portion of South Dakota is seeing ice covered roadways.

From the Iowa border to Beresford on I-29 folks are seeing ice covered roadways.

The South Dakota Department of Transportation is advising no travel for portions of I-90 near Rapid City.