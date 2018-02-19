Former Iowa governor candidate Jonathan Narcisse dies

Jonathan Narcisse, who ran twice for Iowa governor and who fought for social justice, has died.

His mother, Gaynelle Narcisse, says he died Saturday evening at a Des Moines hospital after a heart attack.

Narcisse was a member of the Des Moines school board, 2007-09, and ran for governor in 2010 and 2014 as the Iowa Party candidate. He was editor-in-chief of the Iowa Bystander, a Des Moines-based newspaper founded in 1894, and publisher of two statewide Latino publications. He also ran The Communicator, a central Iowa weekly that Narcisse helped reorganize into a publication about good news in Iowa. Narcisse was inducted into the Iowa African American Hall of Fame in 2009.

State Rep. Ako Abdul-Samad says the loss of Narcisse will "create a serious void in Iowa."