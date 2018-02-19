ADM plans to invest $196 million in Iowa grain plant updates - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

ADM plans to invest $196 million in Iowa grain plant updates

CLINTON, Iowa (AP) -

Archer Daniels Midland plans to invest $196 million in its grain processing plant in Clinton, Iowa.

The Quad-City Times reports the project will update the machinery inside the plant and expand the facility. ADM spokeswoman Jackie Anderson says the mill produces a variety of corn products, including corn sweeteners, beverage alcohol, ethanol and animal feed.

The plant employs more than 750. The project will receive more than $8 million in state and local tax credits. Work on the expansion is expected to begin this year and continue into 2022.

