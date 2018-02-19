Gun debate rages on

Students who survived last week's Florida school shooting are organizing a massive rally in Washington, aimed at Congress.

Joining survivors from Sandy Hook, Columbine, Virginia Tech, Orlando, Las Vegas 'march for our lives' will demand that lawmakers get something done.

David Hogg, a Student who had survived the Florida shooting, said,"I will not feel safe going back to school myself until reasonable mental health care legislation and gun control legislation is passed."

There's support from both parties to make sure people who shouldn't buy a gun don't slip through the cracks.

And there is bipartisan support for banning bump stocks devices that make rifles fire like automatic weapons.

But there's no agreement on restricting assault rifles, like the AR-15 used in parkland.

Students from Parkland are saying there will be demonstrations around the country on March 24, in support of their march here in Washington.

