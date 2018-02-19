Students headed to Washington to demand Congress do something after horrific school shooting in Florida

Students who survived last week's Florida school shooting are organizing a massive rally in Washington, aimed at Congress.



Cameron Kasky, a Stoneman Douglas High School Student said, "Our job is to go to school, learn and not take a bullet. You need to figure this out."

Joining survivors from Sandy Hook, Columbine, Virginia Tech, Orlando, Las Vegas, 'March For Our Lives' will demand that lawmakers get something done.



David Hogg, a Stoneman Douglas High School Student, said,"I will not feel safe going back to school myself until reasonable mental health care legislation and gun control legislation is passed."

Emma Gonzales, Stoneman Douglas High School Student said, "The NRA is funding these politicians and we cannot stand for it anymore."

There's support from both parties to make sure people who shouldn't buy a gun don't slip through the cracks.

Two sources tell NBC President Trump supports the idea.

Sen. James Lankford, (R) Oklahoma said, "We're not getting the information into that background system. So that absolutely needs to be fixed."

Sen. Tim Scott, (R) South Carolina said, "I believe that we will get something done this year."

And there is bipartisan support for banning bump stocks devices that make rifles fire like automatic weapons.

Rep. Trey Gowdy, (R) South Carolina said, "I don't know that it requires a vote of Congress. I think ATF could regulate bump stocks tomorrow."



But there's no agreement on restricting assault rifles, like the AR-15 used in Parkland.

Students from Parkland are saying there will be demonstrations around the country on March 24, in support of their march here in Washington.

