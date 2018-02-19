Canned dog food recalled over possible euthanasia drug

The Food and Drug Administration issues a warning for pet owners after a drug used to euthanize animals was found in canned dog food.

The FDA says low levels of pentobarbital were found in cans of "Gravy Train" produced by the JM Smucker Company.

As a result, the JM Smucker company is recalling several other lots of pet food products, including: Kibbles 'N Bits, Skippy, and Ol' Roy.

According to a statement from the FDA: "pets that eat pet food containing pentobarbital can experience drowsiness, dizziness, excitement, loss of balance, nausea, eyes that move back and forth in a jerky manner, and inability to stand."

If you bought these pet food products, throw them away and contact the JM Smucker company for a full refund.



See more information here: http://www.jmsmucker.com/company-news/brand-news-releases-article/2333046