Rescuers look for wreckage of the commercial plane that crashed, killing all 65 people on board in Iran

Iranian rescuers Monday looked for wreckage of the commercial plane that crashed in Iran over the weekend, killing all 65 people on board.

It was originally reported that 66 people died, but that figure was later revised.

The plane went down on Sunday in foggy weather, crashing into a mountain in southern Iran.

Search teams could not reach the site before dawn Monday because of bad weather.

Iran's transport minister went to visit the crash site.

Footage shows him in the cockpit of a plane, taking part in the search.

The crash was another fatal disaster for Iran, which for years was barred from buying necessary plane equipment due to western sanctions over its nuclear program.