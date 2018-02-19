Former employee says Russian troll allegations are true

The defendants are accused of violating U.S. criminal laws to interfere with American elections and the political process.

A former employee at the Internet Research Agency, a Russian entity charged with meddling in the 2016 U.S. elections, says he believes that the charges are true.

The agency belonging to a Russian entrepreneur allegedly used fake social media accounts to promote the Kremlin's interests in domestic and foreign policy, according to the U.S. indictment announced on Friday.

The alleged scheme was run by the agency, a troll farm which used bogus social media postings and advertisements fraudulently.

The agency's owner, Yevgeny Prigozhin, along with twelve other Russians and three Russian organizations, was charged by the U.S. government Friday for his part in a vast and wide-ranging effort to sway political opinion during the 2016 U.S. presidential election.

The federal indictment, brought by Special Counsel Robert Mueller, represents the most detailed allegations to date of illegal Russian meddling during the campaign that sent President Trump to the White House.

The Kremlin Monday dismissed the indictment as lacking evidence.

Russian President Vladimir Putin's spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters that while the indictment focused on "Russian nationals," it gave "no indication that the Russian government was involved in this in any way."