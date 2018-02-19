Roads across Siouxland are ice covered

Iowa, Nebraska and South Dakota are reporting roadways that are 100 percent ice covered.

Dakin Schultz with the Iowa Department of Transportation says they are seeing poor road conditions from south of Denison on all the way to the Minnesota border.

"We've got trucks out currently applying both liquid and solid materials so, brine and salt. Then they're running blades and we'll have them out until the road conditions improve," says Dakin Schultz with the Iowa Department of Travel.

Law Enforcement officials say the salt and brine are helping the roads but, it's still bad out there.

They say don't go out on the roads unless you absolutely have to.

And, they have a few reminders if you do have to go out on the roadways today.

"Make sure you let somebody know your travel plans, where you're going when you should arrive. Of course, reduce your speeds so you don't end up in a ditch or into another vehicle," says Major Todd Wieck, with Woodbury County Sheriff's Office.

Folks in Nebraska are seeing the same road conditions.

South Sioux City Police say they haven't yet seen any accidents but, say the roads are very slick.

"The overnight shift made contact with the street department so, they came out early and they were salting and sanding the streets. Anytime they can get ahead of, kind of, the morning traffic, that usually helps us out immensely and that seems to be the case today," says Sgt. Jeremy Grace with the South Sioux City Police.

South Dakota is also seeing ice covered roadways.

The Lincoln County Sheriff's Office tells me they have seen a few vehicles in ditches there.

They remind people to drive with their headlights on so other drivers can see you.