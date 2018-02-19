Injury accident happens during icy conditions in Norfolk

One person is in the hospital after a single-vehicle crash Monday afternoon.

Authorities responded to a call of an injury accident on the Northeast Industrial Highway bridge that crosses above Victory Road northeast of Norfolk around 1:40 PM.

Authorities on scene could not say if the crash was caused by an icy road, but they would not allow KTIV's news partner NCN to drive onto the bridge for fear we would slide into the accident scene.

The driver of the SUV involved in the crash was transported to Faith Regional Health Services with unknown injuries. The westbound lane of the highway was shut down as the patient was treated and the scene was cleaned up.

Norfolk Fire and Rescue and the Madison County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene.