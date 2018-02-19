Injury accident happens during icy conditions in Norfolk - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Injury accident happens during icy conditions in Norfolk

Posted:
NORFOLK, NE (NCN) -

One person is in the hospital after a single-vehicle crash Monday afternoon.

Authorities responded to a call of an injury accident on the Northeast Industrial Highway bridge that crosses above Victory Road northeast of Norfolk around 1:40 PM.  

Authorities on scene could not say if the crash was caused by an icy road, but they would not allow KTIV's news partner NCN to drive onto the bridge for fear we would slide into the accident scene.

The driver of the SUV involved in the crash was transported to Faith Regional Health Services with unknown injuries.  The westbound lane of the highway was shut down as the patient was treated and the scene was cleaned up.

Norfolk Fire and Rescue and the Madison County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTIV Television
2929 Signal Hill Drive Sioux City, IA 51108
Switchboard: 712-239-4100 or 800-234-KTIV(5848)

News: (712) 226-5480
Fax: (712) 239-3025
News Tips: ktivnews@ktiv.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KTIV Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.